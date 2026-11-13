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SENDING SYDNEY’S SCIENCE HOME | College Students Remain Vulnerable to Social Media’s More Potent Impacts
By Ellie Ward,8 days ago
In December 2025, Australia banned most social media apps — including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube — for all children under 16. The law’s proponents argued that the government has a responsibility to protect minors from the risks posed by social media use. Opponents, however, have contested its legality and suggested that it will wrongfully eliminate social media’s positive effects.