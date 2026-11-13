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Valley Suns lose home opener, fall to 0-3
7 days ago
Final score: Valley Suns - 99, Coachella Valley Lakers - 108. The Valley Suns went into halftime leading 61-54 but a disastrous 3rd quarter collapse where they were outscored 31-9 put them into too deep of a hole to crawl out off in the 4th. The Valley Suns were very short handed in this one with Drew Timme, David Stockton, Kennedy Chandler, and Samual Hoiberg were not active for this game, leaving the Valley Suns with only 8 players available. No word on why they were all held out at this time. To field the minimum of 8 players, Myron Amey Jr., who had not been active for any of their previous games, got his first shot to play in this one.