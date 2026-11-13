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Hewlett senior Raphael Levi advances in Coca-Cola Scholarship competition
By Aidan Warshavsky,8 days ago
Hewlett High School senior Raphael Levi is among more than 1,200 students from across the country who have advanced to the next stage of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation scholarship competition, an achievement-based scholarship program recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate academic excellence and community service. Levi, 17, was one of more than 113,000 applicants.