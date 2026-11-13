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Pierce woman dies in Cedar County rollover accident
By Michael Shively,9 days ago
HARTINGTON, Neb. — One woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Highway 81 near the intersection with 878 Road, which is about nine miles northeast of Wausa. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Linda Wynn, 85, of Pierce was driving an SUV northbound on the highway when it ran off the road, vaulted and rolled several times in a field.