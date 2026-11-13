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to:en Museum by Kerimov Architects
By illustrarch Editorial Team,8 days ago
Museum (art museum and museum of decorative arts) to:en Museum is a concept by Kerimov Architects for a new museum in central Trondheim, Norway, that would bring the city’s art museum and its museum of decorative arts together in one building. The name comes from the Norwegian phrase for “two in one”, and the design takes the idea literally: two separate institutions, two ring-shaped volumes, woven into a single cultural landmark. It is the studio’s second project in Norway.