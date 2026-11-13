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Genetic Study Finds Deep-Sea Species in the Gulf Facing Extinction Risk
By Edited By:,8 days ago
Researchers from Florida International University analyzed genetic information from 486 marine specimens to understand how populations of certain lanternfish and deep-sea shrimp have changed over time and how vulnerable they may be to future environmental pressures. (Image credit: Florida International University) A biodiversity crisis is unfolding across the planet, but...