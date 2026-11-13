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Build Smart Birmingham | Talk of Alabama | 11.13.2026
By Crystal Gray,9 days ago
The City of Birmingham is hosting a free, one day event, designed to help contractors, builders, developers, homeowners and property owners better navigate the City's planning, permitting, inspections and development processes. Build Smart Birmingham Conference. Date: Friday, November 20, 2026. Time: 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Location: Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Highlights:...
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