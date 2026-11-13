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Rural Wisconsin Faces Landline Cuts Amid Verizon’s Network Upgrade
By Editorial Staff,4 days ago
As rural Wisconsin braces for changes in telecommunication services, concerns are growing about potential isolation for thousands of residents. Verizon’s plan to modernize its network by phasing out landline services may disconnect many who rely on these lines, particularly in less connected areas. Verizon’s initiative aims to close copper...