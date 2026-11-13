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Posh Pets celebrates adopted animals at fourth annual Posh-a-thon
By Chris Colucci,8 days ago
Kennedy Plaza went to the dogs, and the cats, on Nov. 8 as Posh Pets animal rescue held their fourth annual Posh-a-thon celebration, fundraiser and adoption event. “We used to walk over by the old dog park here in Long Beach because you could go along the bayfront, but then they closed it,” said Posh Pets Director Melissa McClellan. “So now we do it here.”