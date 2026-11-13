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“Bucks County, USA”: Documentary on Division and Generous Listening
By Editorial Staff,4 days ago
Listening is an art that both journalists and documentary filmmakers must master. For Robert May, it became crucial in crafting the narrative of “Bucks County, USA.”. Ahead of its full release, “Bucks County, USA” will have a preview screening and panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at the WVIA Public Media studios in Pittston, PA. This event is free to attend, and tickets can be secured via this link. The panel will feature filmmaker Robert May along with documentary participants Lela Casey and Vonna DeArmond, moderated by Julie Sidoni.
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