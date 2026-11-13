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How Rideshare Insurance Shifts With a Driver’s App Status
By US Business News Contributor,9 days ago
Picture a rideshare driver in Los Angeles finishing a trip on a weekday evening. The app stays open while the driver pulls back into traffic to wait for the next request. A few minutes later, a ride comes in, the driver accepts it, and the car turns toward a pickup. If a collision happens at either moment, the car, the driver, and the street are the same. The rideshare insurance standing behind the claim is not.