undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sarasota Bay Listening Network Goes Public with Live Dolphin Audio
By Edited By:,8 days ago
The public website offers live hydrophone audio, profiles of more than 100 individually identified dolphins(Image credit: Sarasota Bay Listening Network) The website brings the Sarasota Bay Listening Network (SBLN) to the public. Led by SDRP, SBLN is a collaborative passive acoustic monitoring program that uses hydrophones (underwater microphones) at 20 shore-based listening stations to continuously record underwater sounds in and around the Sarasota Bay estuary. The network has collected more than 500,000 hours of acoustic recordings since 2017, capturing sounds of bottlenose dolphins, manatees, fish, and invertebrates, along with vessel traffic, weather, and other features of the bay soundscape.
2