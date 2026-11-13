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Scripps Study Finds Ocean Outpacing Land as Dominant Carbon Sink Since 1990
By Edited By:,7 days ago
A new study finds the ocean has been the dominant carbon sink since 1990. (Image credit: Eric Morgan, Scripps Institution of Oceanography) The study, published November 12 in Science, draws on more than 30 years of measurements of atmospheric oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) collected at remote sites by the Scripps O2 Program. The findings provide some of the strongest observational evidence to date on how the planet’s carbon sinks have changed over time, and they point to potential shortcomings in the models used to project future climate. The sinks have offset roughly half of the emissions from the burning of fossil fuels, leading to slower atmospheric CO2 growth and reducing warming.