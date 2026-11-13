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Scientists Capture First Direct Observations of Submarine Landslides in Action
By Edited By:,7 days ago
Using high-resolution monitoring sonars, repeated seafloor mapping surveys, and a seafloor mooring in Canada’s Homathko Delta, an international team of researchers has recorded the first direct observations of submarine landslides in action. (Image credit: Rebecca Englert, MBARI) The findings come from a new international study led by researchers from...