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Transformer Winding: Types, Materials, Resistance Meter, Temperature Indicator and Applications
By Komal Ganvir,8 days ago
Transformer winding consists of several turns of insulated copper or aluminium conductors wound around the transformer’s core. These windings are responsible for transferring electrical energy from one circuit to another through electromagnetic induction. Transformer windings are designed according to the input and output requirements of the transformer, particularly the...