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MIT Technique Builds Faster and More Reliable Climate Emulators
By Edited By:,7 days ago
MIT researchers have developed a new technique to streamline the creation of fast, reliable, and adaptable AI models for climate prediction. (Image credit: UCAR; MIT News) Now, MIT researchers have developed a technique that streamlines the production of fast, trustworthy, and adaptable artificial intelligence (AI) models for climate prediction. These...