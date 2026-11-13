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Heavy fire draws multiple departments to Bridgewater residential structure
By Pedro Carmona,8 days ago
Mutual fire crews spent hours battling a late-night residential fire on Presidents Drive in Bridgewater Township Thursday night. Emergency responders were alerted to the blaze at approximately 9:45 p.m. Initial arriving chiefs reported fire showing from a large, two-and-a-half-story single-family home, prompting an immediate second-alarm upgrade that brought in numerous mutual aid units to support suppression efforts.