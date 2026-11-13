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Sea-Level Rise Models Underestimate Coastal Threats to Oʻahu Infrastructure
By Edited By:,7 days ago
Low-lying areas in Waikīkī and surrounding areas will experience future flooded (blue). (Image credit: CRC) By incorporating shoreline erosion and high-wave events, in addition to rising sea levels, researchers found that current single-hazard projections overlook up to two-thirds of threatened land area on and up to 85% to 100% of critical infrastructure, such as buildings, roadways, and cesspools, that are likely to be impacted.