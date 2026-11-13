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The Friday Checkout: Winn-Dixie bets on its Florida roots
By Grocery Dive Staff,7 days ago
The Friday Checkout is a weekly column providing more insight on the news, rounding up the announcements you may have missed and sharing what’s to come. Winn-Dixie has been through a myriad of divestiture deals and ownership changes over the past several years. But one aspect of its business has remained consistent: retaining its image as a Florida grocer.
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