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Architectural Concepts: A Guide for Every Designer
By illustrarch Editorial Team,8 days ago
Architectural concepts are the core organizing ideas that give a building direction, meaning, and coherence, guiding every decision about form, space, materials, and circulation. A strong concept translates a project brief and site into a single clear intention, so that each design choice reinforces one underlying logic rather than a collection of unrelated gestures.