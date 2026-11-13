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Plankton Decline Could Destabilize North Atlantic Food Webs by 2050
By Edited By:,8 days ago
A new study projects that plankton diversity in North-East Atlantic waters could decline significantly by 2050. (Image credit: MBA) Published in Science Advances and led by researchers at Cefas (Elena Couce), the four-year study examined how warming seas are likely to affect four key components of marine ecosystems: fish, seafloor invertebrates, phytoplankton, and zooplankton. The findings of the paper, From plankton to fish: 21st-century redistribution of marine biodiversity and the changing role of rare species, reveal that climate change is not affecting all parts of the marine food web equally.