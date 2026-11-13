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Cohen: RYHT’s proposed Public Education and Workforce Endowment deserves support
By Libby Cohen, Executive Director, Raise Your Hand Texas.,8 days ago
Well, good morning, and thank you, Dr. Luna. We're so pleased to be here at Valley View this morning. Last week, voters across Texas and across the country spoke with great clarity that they are looking for a renewed commitment from their political leaders to address their everyday lives and concerns. For every parent, there is no concern more pressing than the well-being of their children, both now and in the future. And for the vast majority of Texas parents with school-age children, their partner in securing and preparing for their children's well-being is their local public school.