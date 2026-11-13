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John McAslan + Partners Turns Oxford’s 1892 Osney Power Station Into a Global Leadership Centre
By illustrarch Editorial Team,7 days ago
Oxford’s first electricity plant is now a place to teach and house executives. John McAslan + Partners has completed Saïd Business School’s Global Leadership Centre for the University of Oxford inside the Victorian Osney Power Station, which stands beside a canalised arm of the Thames west of the city centre. The practice won the job in an international competition in 2017.