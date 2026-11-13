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GAME DAY: U.S. Set For Quarterfinal Tilt Against Denmark At Women’s Worlds
By USA Hockey,4 days ago
Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. local (1 p.m. ET) and can be viewed live on NHL Network. The U.S. enters today’s quarterfinal game having won Group A with a perfect 4-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record. The team will travel from Esbjerg to Herning before the game as all future games will be played at the Herning Hockey Arena for the remainder of the tournament. A familiar place, Team USA last played in Herning during the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship.