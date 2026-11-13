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FBI warns of rise in business email scams targeting Wisconsin organizations
By Elisabeth Montemurro,8 days ago
MILWAUKEE — The FBI’s Milwaukee office says it is seeing an increase in sophisticated email scams targeting local governments, nonprofits and churches, with criminals impersonating trusted contacts to redirect money. Alan Carr, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee field office, joined Wisconsin’s Afternoon News to discuss...
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