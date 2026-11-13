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Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit against Hims & Hers over alleged privacy violations
By Neil Doyle,8 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has joined a federal lawsuit against online healthcare provider Hims & Hers, accusing the company of sharing customers’ sensitive health information with advertisers and misleading consumers about billing practices. The lawsuit alleges that Hims & Hers shared private health information with third-party advertising platforms,...