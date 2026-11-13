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South Washington County Schools Eyes $13M in Cuts as Enrollment Slides
By Alexis Johnson,8 days ago
South Washington County Schools is weighing roughly $13 million in budget reductions as enrollment keeps falling across the district, with officials saying no schools are planned to close even as staffing could be affected. The district has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon to walk parents through the proposal, with a board vote on the plan set for the following Thursday.
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