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New life for 401 Main, a wrought iron railing for the mother-in-law, and a 125-apartment bldg moves forward at ARB
By JEFF SCHWANER,8 days ago
Note: Jonathan Hackworth contributed research and reporting on the history of 401 Main. The storefront on the corner of Main and Market streets is currently covered in a large green swatch of what looks like artificial turf. 401 Main St, once the W.T. Grant department store, is getting new life as the Architectural Review Board granted a Certificate of Appropriateness for the concept of its future look.