undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hillsboro break down every track on their new EP 'this is me if i was you'!
By Em Moore,8 days ago
Today marks the release of the new EP by Vancouver-based Hillsboro. The EP is called this is me if i was you and features three new songs full of their signature blend of emo, alt-rock, shoegaze, and noise. Each track is expertly crafted to deliver the maximum emotional impact as the band explores the ending of relationships, grief, and rebuilding with an emphasis on the importance of community. The EP was recorded at The Hive in Victoria, BC with Colin Stewart. Speaking about the recording process and the record, the band said,