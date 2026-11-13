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The Rockets have reinvented their offense
By James Piercey,8 days ago
The Rockets have a new offensive approach, and it’s working. The Houston Rockets have the third-best offense in the NBA. Ostensibly speaking. We know that numbers can speak in half-truths. It’s undeniable that the Rockets have been the third-most efficient offense at this stage of the season. Whether they’re actually the third-best team in the NBA is something we won’t know until later in the year.