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PHOTOS: East Laurens flag football shuts out Statesboro to finish regular season on six-game streak
By Clay Reynolds,8 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... The East Laurens flag football team completed a perfect final lap of the regular season Thursday night as it defeated Statesboro 14-0 to finish this inaugural campaign with a 15-3 overall record. The Falcons had long since qualified for the state playoffs, which they’ll...