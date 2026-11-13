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Atchison Co canvass complete; Microsoft outage delays public online release
By Brian Hagen,8 days ago
(KAIR)--Atchison County's results have been certified for November 3rd’s general election; and now, a first all-female County Commission is expected to take office following certification of those results. The official election results show Republicans Katherine Kohler and Randell Vanderweide winning their respective races for the First and Second District...
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