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State Representative-elect David Rose Calls for Senate Passage of SAVE America Act
By Grayson Bakich,7 days ago
State Representative-elect David Rose (R-30), who was elected to Arizona's 30th State House District last week, is calling for the passage of the SAVE America Act in the Senate, claiming the incoming Democrats will try to weaken election security measures. The Context. Like in much of the country, Arizona's Republican-led...
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