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Liberty softball lands top-30 recruiting class, No. 1 among non-Power Four programs
By Jon Manson,5 days ago
Liberty softball continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail, with head coach Dot Richardson announcing an eight-player signing class for the 2027-28 academic year on Wednesday. The Lady Flames’ incoming class has already received significant national recognition, earning a spot among the top 30 recruiting classes in the country according to D1Softball.