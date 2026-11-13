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How to Build a DIY Holiday Light Tunnel With PVC Pipe and Rebar
By Sarah Henderson,8 days ago
Two pipes, two stakes and a small fitting up top. Repeat it down your walkway, then link the tops with short pipes. To build a holiday light tunnel, join two PVC pipes into an arch with a small fitting at the center top. Hammer rebar stakes into the ground on both sides of your walkway. Slide each arch onto its stakes, space the arches evenly and link their tops with short pieces of pipe. Then wrap every arch in outdoor string lights and plug in. Jump to the supplies or skip to the lights.