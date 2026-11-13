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Two Wilmington Companies Among NC IDEA Grant Winners
By Cierra Noffke, posted,9 days ago
NC IDEA announced the winners of its fall grant SEED and MICRO cycles Thursday during its annual Ecosystem Summit conference, held Thursday and Friday in Wrightsville Beach. Two Wilmington-based companies were among the 22 winners: XTND, a legal billing software firm, and WolfSky RF Sensing Systems, an early-stage aerospace and defense startup spun out of NC State research.