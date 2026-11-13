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IN VITRO EMBRYO PRODUCTION IN THE HORSE: CHALLENGES FOR A LIFETIME
By Robin Bradford,7 days ago
The story began in 2004 overlooking the foothills near Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine with Drs. Joy Altermatt and Fernando Campos-Chillon, graduating veterinarians focused on their love of large animals. Under the wing of the world-renowned reproduction team at CSU, they pursued their passions in large animal fertility, with Dr. Joy completing a master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences and Dr. Campos-Chillon a PhD with emphasis in assisted reproduction technologies (ART) at the Animal Reproduction and Biotechnology Laboratory there at CSU. Both trained under Drs. Elaine Carnevale, Pat McCue, George Seidel, and many other legends, where they helped pioneer work with equine oocytes (eggs), in vitro fertilization, and embryo procedures helping fertility-challenged horses. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allowed both to become board-certified in the American College of Theriogenologists (reproduction specialty) in 2008–2009. Since then, Veterinary Reproduction Innovations (VRI) has been formed and labors to bring cutting-edge technologies into private practice, revolutionizing the industry.