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Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes Strong Statement on Brian Schottenheimer Future
By Sean Deveney,9 days ago
It’s been almost two years since the Dallas Cowboys made the fateful decision to hire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer–who had never been a head coach before–to replace veteran coach Mike McCarthy after a 7-10 season. The first year with Schottenheimer was chaotic, with an outstanding offense and a disaster of a defense, a blockbuster trade in the middle of the year and a tragic suicide at about the same time, and only marginally better, record-wise. The Cowboys were 7-9-1 last year.