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Naruto Shinobi-Zato Adds Nine Solo Akatsuki Posters as Akatsuki Festival Rewards From December 12
By Christian Enoc,8 days ago
NARUTO & BORUTO SHINOBI-ZATO, the Naruto-themed attraction at Nijigen no Mori in Japan, will give visitors one of nine new Akatsuki member posters as a reward for finishing its Akatsuki Festival event, starting December 12. Akatsuki Festival is a park-wide, puzzle-solving mission event. Visitors who complete the missions and the...