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Pistons Get Bad News on Coveted Trade Target Amid New Development
By Alder Almo,9 days ago
The Detroit Pistons have been linked to Kyrie Irving for months. But their chances of landing the nine-time All-Star might be slipping away before the trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a surprisingly competitive team, and Irving’s partnership with Cooper Flagg is giving the franchise another reason to keep its veteran point guard.