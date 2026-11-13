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Browns Get Big Denzel Boston Injury News Ahead of Week 10 Action
By Owen Crisafulli,9 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are beginning to cool off after a hot start to the 2026 campaign, as they have suffered losses in back-to-back weeks, dropping their record to 5-4 for the season. With the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of them in the AFC North standings, the Browns need to get back on track quickly if they want to remain in the postseason hunt.