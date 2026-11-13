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NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt’s breakout season for Wild
By Fantasy Hockey Staff,9 days ago
--- Jesper Wallstedt is having a full-fledged breakout season for the Minnesota Wild, catapulting him atop the list of Vezina Trophy contenders. Approaching the one-quarter mark of the season (Nov. 17), Wallstedt leads the NHL in wins (13-2-3), and the Wild are tied with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes atop the NHL standings (32 points each; Minnesota has 14-3-4 record). Among goalies to play at least 10 games this season, Wallstedt ranks third in save percentage (.925) and only slightly behind the League leaders (Jacob Fowler, Joel Hofer at .926).