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RECAP: ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 3 — “Live Free And Die”
8 days ago
After two messy episodes that nonetheless showed promise, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3 ups the ante in a major way. Directed by series newcomer Erica Dunton and written by Alexandra Franklin and Marc Muszynski, “Live Free and Die” begins to bring together the running threads of the season in an extremely satisfactory manner. A moody, exciting entry, “Live Free and Die” is not only an early highlight of the season so far, but it also stands up there with some of the all-time great episodes of the original Dexter. Let’s get our apron, needle, and gloves ready because it’s time to dive in.