undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Governor appoints Thomas Sprankling to the Santa Clara County Superior Court bench
By Drew Penner,8 days ago
The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara has announced the appointment of Thomas Sprankling to serve as a Judge of the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Mr. Sprankling’s appointment on November 4, 2026. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas E. Kuhnle.