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Authorities File Dog Law and Business License Citations in Jefferson County
By Jen Russell,7 days ago
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police and state tax officials filed separate citations in Jefferson County involving an unconfined dog in Rose Township and an unlicensed business in Clover Township, while troopers also cited a Punxsutawney woman after seizing unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop, according to court and police documents.