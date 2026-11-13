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Sellars Promotes Kemnitz To President & Co-CEO
8 days ago
As part of a planned transition, Wade Kemnitz, who joined Sellars Absorbent Materials as President & COO earlier this year, has been promoted to President and Co-CEO. Kemnitz will be working collaboratively with the company’s current CEO, Tom Sellars. Sellars will complete his long tenure as CEO at the end of March 2027, when Kemnitz will assume the CEO role. Sellars will continue in his role as Executive Chairman.