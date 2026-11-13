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Tennessee Running Back Daune Morris Reportedly Out For Season After Car Accident
By Staff Reporter,7 days ago
Tennessee sophomore running back Daune Morris was involved in a car accident Thursday night and reportedly suffered a season-ending leg injury. According to Volquest, Morris was injured in the accident and will miss Saturday's road game against Texas A&M. Additional reports Friday indicate that he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.