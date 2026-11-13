undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Osceola Magic Remain Unbeaten with 109-94 Victory Over Mexico City, Improve to 3-0
8 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola Magic continued their impressive start to the NBA G League season Thursday night, November 12, defeating the Mexico City Capitanes 109-94 at Silver Spurs Arena to remain undefeated at 3-0. JD Davison delivered a commanding performance, leading all scorers with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting, while Au’Diese Toney celebrated his 27th birthday with a season-high 18 points to help power Osceola past a Mexico City team that entered the contest unbeaten.