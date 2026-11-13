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Your 4K Blu-ray discs have an expiration date
By Eli Becht,9 days ago
When it comes to physical media formats, it seems like 4K UHD Blu-ray is going to be the last one for a long time. For several years now, physical media's market share has been shrinking. This has led many people to believe that 4K Blu-ray will be our endgame, and I'm inclined to agree. While there are 8K TVs out there, they've had a tough time catching on in the mainstream, and if you look at how physical media sells, DVD still outpaces the competition.