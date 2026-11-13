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City of Le Mars hosts open house for Business Highway US-75 project
By Klem Web Team,9 days ago
City of Le Mars hosts open house for Business Highway US-75 project. Last night, the City of Le Mars hosted an open house at the lower level of the Le Mars Convention Center. City Administrator Jason Vacura and representatives from DGR Engineering were available to answer questions about the Business Highway US-75 project, which had detailed blueprints on display.